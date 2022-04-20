Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering and Silverstream Technologies to work together to support maritime decarbonisation agenda

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE) has signed a strategic agreement with Silverstream Technologies to facilitate retrofit opportunities for Silverstream’s air lubrication system and unlock technical and commercial knowledge sharing.

It said MMHE would collaborate with Silverstream Technologies to support liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGC) owners and operators in their decarbonisation efforts by improving the efficiency of their vessels toward the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) compliance.

“As part of the agreement, the two companies will jointly promote the Silverstream System and other complementary products and services, and MMHE will become the approved installation provider of the air lubrication system,” it said in a statement today.

Furthermore, MMHE said Silverstream will also provide technical and commercial support to assist MMHE in securing contracts, including the provision of initial efficiency saving estimates and system design information on proposed installations.

MMHE managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Pandai Othman said this strategic partnership allows it to bring a powerful combination of MMHE’s retrofit and conversion technical expertise as well as Silverstream’s air lubrication system to market, thus accelerating the industry’s transition to cleaner shipping.

“By working together, we aim not only to raise awareness but also to encourage the adoption of clean technologies more widely in the industry as an essential step in shipping’s decarbonisation journey,” said Silverstream Technologies founder and CEO Noah Silberschmidt. — Bernama