Deputy minister: 875 Julau pepper planters receive assistance from two Malaysian Pepper Board schemes worth RM2.15m

Datuk Willie Mongin, speaks to the media at the lobby of Parliament, July 15, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JULAU (Sarawak), April 20 — A total of 194 pepper smallholders involving 22.4 hectares of land in the Julau parliamentary constituency have received assistance from the New Pepper Planting Scheme (STLB) amounting to RM582,400 from 2021 to March this year through the Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB).

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) Datuk Willie Mongin said another 681 smallholders in the area received assistance from the Mature Pepper Plantation Scheme (STLM) amounting to RM1.56 million involving 120.2 hectares for the same period.

“In total, 875 pepper smallholders in the Julau parliamentary constituency received STLB and STLM funds amounting to RM2.15 million for a land area of 142.6 hectares from 2021 to March 2022,” he said.

Speaking after attending the #Keluarga Malaysia 2022 Agrikomoditi Tour programme at Rumah Inting Itam in Nanga Lasi here today, he said the STLB and STLM assistance under the Pepper Industry Upstream Development Programme (PHIL) was allocated RM12 million this year.

According to him, the fund for PHIL is part of the allocation of RM50 million approved by the federal government under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to support and further strengthen the upstream pepper sector.

Also present at the ceremony were Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin and MPB chairman Baharuddin Datuk Mokhsen.

For the Meluan area, Willie said a total of 567 received assistance amounting to RM1.47 million where 121 people with a land area of 14.1 hectares received RM367,000 STLB assistance while 446 with 84.6 hectares received RM1.10 million STLM assistance.

Willie, who is also Puncak Borneo MP, said the Julau parliamentary constituency has great potential to produce premium pepper and cream white pepper and for that purpose, processing equipment assistance costing RM240,000 was provided to 50 pepper smallholders with five hectares of farms under the Pepper Production Development Programme Premium (PPLP).

At the ceremony, he presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and MSPO Certification Poison Rack to 24 recipients from Rumah Inting, Rumah Achi, Rumah Mambang and Rumah Nyandang.

He also presented a Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme financing cheque for January to March 2022, amounting to RM1.223 million for 46 borrowers in the Sarikei Division. — Bernama