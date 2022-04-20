Caely Holdings seeks legal advice regarding freeze order on bank accounts

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Caely Holdings Bhd is seeking legal advice on the courses of action that can be taken regarding the order to freeze all the group’s bank accounts recently.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, executive director and chief executive officer Lim Chee Pang said the unfreezing or partial unfreezing of the bank accounts is the lingerie maker’s top priority and is exploring all avenues to resolve this issue, as it needs to ensure the sustainability of business operations.

“We are answerable to our shareholders for how the business is run. The board of directors is monitoring the situation closely and is working with the management on the unfreezing of the bank accounts.

“We can confirm that we are in contact with the authorities and will extend whatever cooperation or assistance needed for the matter to be resolved,” he said.

Lim said the management is at this juncture still assessing the impact of the order to freeze the bank accounts.

“We are working on the next steps, which also include measures to ensure that daily operations are not disrupted.

“The livelihoods of Caely employees as well as our suppliers and vendors are at stake,” he said.

The group said it understands stakeholders’ concerns and is working as speedily as it can to resolve any issue arising from the freezing of the bank accounts and will make the necessary announcements to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd as and when there are further developments. — Bernama