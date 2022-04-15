Pekat announces three senior management appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Pekat Group Bhd has announced three senior management appointments, namely Chin Soo Mau as chief executive officer, Tai Yee Chee as chief operating officer and Wee Chek Aik as chief commercial officer.

In a stock exchange filing with Bursa Malaysia, Pekat said Chin was appointed as managing director on Sept 17, 2020 prior to its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia and will continue in his present position as managing director.

Tai and Wee were appointed as executive directors on Sept 17, 2020 and both of them will continue in their present positions as executive directors of the company.

Pekat said Chin and Tai hold 225.06 million (34.9 per cent) and 66.78 million direct shares (10.35 per cent), respectively.

Wee holds 55.64 million direct shares (8.63 per cent) and 609,000 indirect shares (0.09 per cent). — Bernama