Bursa Malaysia ends lower in sync with regional peers

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Bursa Malaysia finished trading on an easier note today, in sync with most key regional bourses following a weaker performance on Wall Street overnight .

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.69 points, or 0.41 per cent, to end at its intraday low of 1,589.01 compared with Thursday’s close of 1,595.70.

The barometer index hit an intraday high of 1,596.62 in the early morning trading session after opening 0.88 of-a-point firmer at 1,596.58.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 487 to 310 with 448 counters unchanged, 1,007 untraded, and 27 others suspended.

Total turnover decreased to 2.15 billion units worth RM1.41 billion from 3.32 billion units worth RM2.0 billion on Thursday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the index continued to close in negative territory mainly due to continuous selling pressure amid weak sentiment across the region.

“Key regional markets closed broadly lower following negative performance on Wall Street. Meanwhile, the lockdown in Shanghai due to COVID-19 outbreaks and the war in Ukraine are weighing on sentiment,” he told Bernama.

Regionally, the Singapore Straits Times Index fell 0.19 per cent to 3,335.85, South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.76 per cent to 2,696.06 while Shanghai’s SSE Composite eased 0.45 per cent to 3,211.24.

Japan’s Nikkei was 0.29 per cent easier at 27,093.19 but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.67 per cent to 21,518.08.

On the local bourse, heavyweights Maybank slid four sen to RM8.79, IHH Healthcare slipped 12 sen to RM6.40, Press Metal lost eight sen to RM6.52, Public Bank was flat at RM4.67, while Petronas Chemicals rose six sen to RM10.32.

Of the actives, Datasonic added three sen to 52.5 sen, both Key Alliance and MNC Wireless were flat at one sen and 3.5 sen, respectively, while Tanco shed 6.5 sen to 37 sen, and China Ouhua eased half-a-sen to 7.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 40.23 points to 11,061.34, FBM Emas Index was 40.99 points weaker at 11,413.70, FBM 70 reduced 24.33 points to 13,781.35, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 47.81 points to 12,047.57 and the FBM ACE dipped 59.82 points to 5,786.50.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.10 of-a-point to 214.47, the Financial Services Index declined 43.58 points to 16,636.0, and the Plantation Index slid 109.64 points to 8,355.27.

The Main Market volume fell to 1.49 billion shares worth RM1.26 billion compared with 2.07 billion shares worth RM1.78 billion on Thursday.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 113.66 million units valued at RM9.52 million against 256.90 million units valued at RM42.18 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume slumped to 546.98 million shares worth RM140.99 million versus 996.20 million shares worth RM175.70 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 245.15 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (382.74 million), construction (165.78 million), technology (233.64 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (39.76 million), property (215.75 million), plantation (45.27 million), REITs (3.28 million), closed/fund (11,600), energy (87.91 million), healthcare (21.31 million), telecommunications and media (11.09 million), transportation and logistics (21.64 million), and utilities (20.55 million). — Bernama