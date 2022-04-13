Digi confident of delivering robust performance in 2022, says CEO

CEO Albern Murty said postpaid, fibre and business are the key growth drivers, and Digi will continue to bring best-value product propositions and innovative digital solutions to the market. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — DiGi.Com Bhd (Digi) is confident of delivering a robust performance in 2022, underpinned by sharp execution of its strategic priorities, said chief executive officer Albern Murty.

He said postpaid, fibre and business are the key growth drivers, and Digi will continue to bring best-value product propositions and innovative digital solutions to the market.

“Our business modernisation journey is progressing well, with critical information technology transformation projects in the pipeline to enhance digital experience for our customers, and boost organisational capabilities.

“We continue to work closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) including on Universal Service Provision initiatives, which will strengthen our ability to provide high-quality and affordable digital connectivity to communities in rural and remote areas,” he said in its Integrated Annual Report 2021 released today.

On another note, Murty said the proposed merger of Celcom Axiata Bhd and Digi’s wholly-owned unit Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd announced last year is proceeding as planned at this time.

“We look forward to the exciting prospect of creating a Malaysian market leader through the proven capabilities of the two established operating companies and the strength of two international telecom leaders, Axiata and Telenor.

“This underpins a shared vision to create value through product and market innovation and high-quality data connectivity to all Malaysian consumers and businesses, to power the nation’s digital ambitions in the years to come,” he added.

Murty said 5G networks are among the critical infrastructure in the development of this digital ambition and Digi is committed to supporting the government’s MyDigital initiative.

“(We) look forward to working closely with the government in charting Malaysia’s 5G deployment.

“We continue to draw inspiration from our customers, who are the lifeblood of our business, recognising that we play a crucial role in enabling them to make real, positive impact, big and small in the world today,” he added.

To date, Digi has 10.3 million consumers and business customers, and it is offering a mobile connectivity, Internet services and digital solutions through the 4G Long Term Evolution network. — Bernama