Bursa Malaysia continues uptrend at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Bursa Malaysia continued its uptrend at mid-morning, led by buying in banking and plantation counters.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 3.63 points to 1,600.76 from Tuesday’s close of 1,597.13. The index opened 2.49 points firmer at 1,599.62.

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 455 to 248, while 404 counters were unchanged, 1,146 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.80 billion units worth RM768.21 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM8.84, Petronas Chemicals added 10 sen to RM10.36, IHH Healthcare gained seven sen to RM6.43, and CIMB climbed four sen to RM5.37, while Public Bank was flat at RM4.67.

Of the actives, Vortex lost 2.5 sen to 17 sen and ATA IMS dropped three sen to 50 sen, while CSH Alliance, Techna-X and Yong Tai were unchanged at 14 sen, 9.5 sen and 11.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index increased 36.38 points to 11,132.91, the FBM Emas Index was 41.72 points higher at 11,485.39, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 52.47 points to 12,109.18, FBM 70 advanced 90.48 points to 13,828.78, and the FBM ACE lifted 64.83 points to 5,869.94.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index ticked up 30.76 points to 16,749.73, the Industrial Products and Services Index bagged 1.32 points to 214.34, and the Plantation Index jumped 63.46 points to 8,538.80. — Bernama