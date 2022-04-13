Bank Islam Malaysia denies using third party to broker shares

A bank staff speaks on the phone inside the Bank Islam branch office in Shah Alam November 13, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (BIMB) reiterated that it has no affiliation with a scam share brokerage website and will not use such a method or investment platform to obtain the public’s investment in BIMB shares.

In a statement today, BIMB said it took note and was aware of the existence of a scam share brokerage website using a logo similar to its official logo to cheat the public into investing in BIMB shares.

“Customers and members of the public are advised to exercise caution and not fall prey to any fake websites or social media accounts using BIMB’s logo and corporate information,” it said.

The bank also advised its customers to refer to and use BIMB’s official platform for any transaction.

Public who are interested in BIMB shares are reminded to place deposits and invest with licensed brokerage companies listed on Bursa Malaysia as listed in the following link at https://www.bursamalaysia.com/trade/trading_resources/brokers_for_equities/list_of_participating_organisations.

BIMB advised the public to remain cautious and not fall prey to scam tactics via phone calls or Macau Scam, whereby the callers pretend to represent the regulatory authorities.

“Those who receive such suspicious calls are advised to not follow an unknown person’s instructions to perform any banking transaction, disconnect the call immediately and call CCID Scam Response Centre, Royal Malaysian Police, at 03-2610 1559 or 03-2619 1599 for further assistance.

“We wish to remind customers and the public never to disclose personal details to anyone, including their username (ID), account number, credit/debit card number, PIN/Password, and i-Access Code (IAC),” it said. — Bernama