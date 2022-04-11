UMW Toyota Motor sold 22,447 vehicles in Q1, upward sales trend expected to continue

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd has recorded total sales of 22,447 units in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 and expects to continue its upward trend for the year.

The car company recorded total sales of 8,386 units of Toyota and 101 units of Lexus, bringing a total of 8,487 units sold in March against 6,432 units in February.

“Month-on-month sales achieved for Lexus in March were at 101 units, while the previous month’s sales were at 66 units. Toyota achieved 8,386 units sold compared with 6,366 units in February, translating to a 32 per cent of increase in units sold,” it said in a statement.

The company attributed its positive sales result to the ongoing March promotions, which offer rewards such as value-added benefits worth RM4,000 for Toyota bestsellers such as Vios and Yaris.

The non-national automotive brand also is also anticipating a further boost in sales with its upcoming new product launches later in the year.

President Ravindran K said the company is constantly reviewing and adapting to the changing circumstances and uncertainties, working closely with suppliers and monitoring developments to ensure minimal impact on its production and customers.

“As Malaysia transitions towards the endemic phase, UMW Toyota Motor is appreciative of the support we have received from our customers throughout these unprecedented times,” he continued. “We remain committed to achieving continuous growth for the Toyota brand as well as for the local automotive industry through our cutting-edge innovative products and solution offerings.” — Bernama