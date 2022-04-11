ShopeePay offers ePemula claimants additional RM500 worth of vouchers

ShopeePay said the vouchers comprise RM90 worth of ShopeePay vouchers, RM310 ShopeeFood vouchers, RM50 Shopee Mall vouchers and RM50 YES vouchers for SIM and data. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — ePemula claimants will not only receive the RM150 e-wallet credit when they claim via ShopeePay but they will also receive an additional RM500 worth of Shopee vouchers.

ShopeePay said the vouchers comprise RM90 worth of ShopeePay vouchers, RM310 ShopeeFood vouchers, RM50 Shopee Mall vouchers and RM50 YES vouchers for SIM and data.

“The RM150 credit can be used for in-store offline transactions across various merchant partners nationwide, whereas the extra RM500 vouchers can be utilised both for both in-store offline transactions and online via the app.

“With a variety of popular brands accepting ShopeePay as a payment option, youths can expect lots of savings when shopping during Ramadan and the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival,” ShopeePay said in a statement today.

The ePemula programme is open for registration for Malaysians aged 18 to 20 years old or full-time students enrolled in courses equivalent to a diploma or Malaysian Skills Certificate Level 4 (SKM4) and above at local public and private registered institutions of higher learning.

Meanwhile, ShopeePay Malaysia head, Alain Yee said Shopee believes the programme will play a bigger role in generating economic activity and sales for local merchants and traders.

“As more Malaysian consumers enter the cashless ecosystem, smaller businesses like convenience stores, local cafes and micro-traders will also see the need to adopt cashless payment methods as part of their operations to ensure that they are not left behind.

“We are happy to be given a chance to encourage more Malaysian youths to embrace going cashless and use ShopeePay to experience the convenience and security and rewards that our mobile wallet has to offer through ePemula,” he said.

Those who wish to claim the ePemula RM150 credit on ShopeePay and get the extra RM500 vouchers may visit https://shopee.com.my/m/epemula. — Bernama