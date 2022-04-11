MIDF Research: Foreign investors remain net buyers for ninth week with net inflow of RM312.4m

MIDF Research said the most favoured sectors that attracted foreign investors last week continued to be financial services, industrial product and services, and plantation, which saw net inflows of RM329.9 million, RM57.3 million and RM45.1 million, respectively. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Foreign investors continued to be net buyers for the week ended April 8, which saw total net inflows amounted to RM312.40 million, said MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

In its equity strategy report today, the research house said foreign investors were net buyers for all trading days of the week, with the largest being on Monday at RM93.34 million and the smallest on Thursday at RM17.38 million.

As at Friday, the net buying by foreigners have been for 14 continuous straight days.

“International funds have been net buyers for nine consecutive weeks now and the net inflows have come in 12 out of the first 14 weeks of 2022.

“The total net inflow for the nine weeks amounted to RM6.67 billion, while on year-to-date, the net inflow was RM6.97 billion,” it said.

MIDF Research said the most favoured sectors that attracted foreign investors last week continued to be financial services, industrial product and services, and plantation, which saw net inflows of RM329.9 million, RM57.3 million and RM45.1 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, local institutions and local retailers stayed net sellers for the week at -RM303.19 million and -RM9.22 million, respectively, it said.

Local institutions remained net sellers with the largest selling being on Wednesday at -RM95.49m and smallest selling on Friday at -RM30.08 million.

“Overall, local institutions were net sellers at -RM303.19 million, while local retailer movements were rather mixed last week with three days of net selling and two days of net buying, culminating with a net selling position for the week at -RM9.21 million,” it said.

Year-to-date, MIDF Research said local institutions were net sellers of -RM7.38 billion, while local retailers and foreign investors remained net buyers at RM0.41 billion and RM7.0 billion, respectively.

In terms of participation, local institutions and local retailers saw an increase in average daily trade value by 13.50 per cent and 13.66 per cent, respectively, while foreign investors recorded a decline of 10.39 per cent. — Bernama