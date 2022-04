February’s industrial production was expected to rise 4 per cent, according to 9 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, April 11 — Malaysia’s industrial production in February rose 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, below forecast, government data showed today.

February’s industrial production was expected to rise 4 per cent, according to 9 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. — Reuters