Bursa Malaysia turns negative at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Bursa Malaysia slipped into the negative territory at mid-morning due to profit-taking in selected heavyweights, in tandem with the performance of regional peers.

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.93 of-a-point easier at 1,606.36 compared with Friday’s close of 1,607.29.

The barometer index opened 0.66 of-a-point higher at 1,607.95.

On the broader market, losers trumped gainers 643 to 274, while 324 counters were unchanged, 1,013 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.79 billion units worth RM825.62 million.

In a note, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd said the FBM KLCI could remain in a range-bound mode with a negative bias ahead amidst a dearth of fresh market developments.

“We reckon the benchmark index is facing more downside risk than upside potential following its climb since a month ago,” it said.

Regionally, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.82 per cent to 21,255.28, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.71 per cent to 26,793.46, Singapore’s Straits Times Index declined 0.94 per cent to 3,351.48 and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.47 per cent to 2,687.69.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM8.87, while Public Bank fell one sen to RM4.67, Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare lost four sen each to RM10.26 and RM6.41, respectively, and CIMB slid three sen to RM5.32.

Of the actives, VSolar slipped half-a-sen to one sen, Brahims inched down 1.5 sen to two sen, Techna-X flat at 9.5 sen, while Tanco rose 11.5 sen to 59.5 sen and Vortex added two sen to 15 sen.

On the index board, FBMT 100 Index decreased 28.62 points to 11,172.0, FBM Emas Index was 31.89 points lower at 11,519.70, FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 36.56 points to 12,166.03, FBM 70 slipped 125.89 points to 13,877.95 and FBM ACE slid 68.12 points to 5,793.36.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index reduced 21.72 points to 16,760.61 and the Industrial Products and Services Index dropped 0.48 of-a-point to 213.99, while the Plantation Index rose 124.33 points to 8,477.93. — Bernama