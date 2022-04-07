Bursa Malaysia ends slightly lower, FBM KLCI stays above key 1,600 level

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index ended slightly lower after trading in a range-bound mode as selling interspersed with buying in selected heavyweights, mainly in plantation, banking and oil and gas stocks, dealers said.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.93 points, or 0.24 per cent, lower at 1,600.79 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,604.72.

The key index opened 0.79 of-a-point better at 1,605.51 and moved between 1,597.95 and 1,606.13 throughout the day.

On the broader market, advancers thumped decliners 597 to 422, while 422 counters were unchanged, 830 untraded, and 16 others suspended.

Total turnover decreased to 3.34 billion units worth RM2.54 billion from 3.43 billion units worth RM2.47 billion yesterday.

A dealer noted that the local bourse opened marginally higher but retreated thereafter, taking cue from the weaker global markets after the United States Federal Open Market Committee reiterated its hawkish stance in its latest meeting minutes.

“The Federal Reserve (Fed), in the latest minutes, revealed its plans to hike interest rates and pare its balance sheet by more than US$1 trillion (RM4.21 trillion) a year. This has raised concerns on the risks the action could imply to economic growth, which sparked volatility in the market,” he said.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng told Bernama that key regional indices were also in the red following overnight selldown on Wall Street, with Japanese and Hong Kong markets plunging on Fed’s minutes and plans to tackle US inflation which is running at a four-decade high and threatening to limit the nation’s economic growth.

“On the domestic front, we believe the 1,600-level to remain a critical factor to determine the near-term outlook for the benchmark index. If the FBM KLCI is able to sustain above the 1,600 mark for a longer period, we reckon the outlook for the benchmark index will be positive in the mid term.

“As for now, we advise investors to stay alert on the increasing market risks and volatility and external uncertainties. Hence, we expect the FBM KLCI to trade within the 1,590 to 1,610 range towards the weekend,” he added.

Regionally, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.23 per cent to 21,808.98, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.69 per cent to 26,888.57, Singapore’s Straits Times Index shed 0.55 per cent to 3,404.23, and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.43 per cent to 2,695.86.

On the local front, among the heavyweights, Maybank fell six sen to RM8.83 and Public Bank shed three sen to RM4.68.

Petronas Chemicals rose 19 sen to RM10.18, IHH Healthcare added two sen to RM6.41 and CIMB Group gained four sen to RM5.35.

Of the actives, MBSB and SMTrack added 1.5 sen each to 65.5 sen and 9.5 sen, respectively, Techna-X and Vizione gained one sen each to 9.5 sen and seven sen, respectively, while Metronic edged up half-a-sen to two sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index dipped 48.48 points to 11,153.13, the FBM Emas Index was 50.18 points lower at 11,499.86, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 64.86 points to 12,134.55.

The FBM 70 tumbled 146.28 points to 13,935.37 and the FBM ACE lost 41.96 points to 5,828.32.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 26.31 points to 16,769.44 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.07 of-a-point to 211.56, but the Plantation Index rose 19.22 points to 8,336.76

The Main Market volume rose to 2.33 billion shares worth RM2.32 billion compared with 2.30 billion shares worth RM2.17 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover surged to 429.53 million units valued at RM74.16 million against 378.19 million units valued at RM65.38 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume decreased to 578.69 million shares worth RM146.16 million versus 745.34 million shares worth RM227.69 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 410.05 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (560.83 billion), construction (238.80 million), technology (193.31 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (188.98 million), property (318.42 million), plantation (54.25 million), REITs (10.96 million), closed/fund (114,800), energy (214.97 million), healthcare (55.57 million), telecommunications and media (31.17 million), transportation and logistics (32.04 million), and utilities (17.22 million). — Bernama