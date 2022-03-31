Bursa Malaysia opens higher but retreats thereafter

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.14 of-a-point to 1,583.08 from 1,583.22 at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 ― Bursa Malaysia opened higher but had retreated within minutes, tracking the weaker Wall Street performance as market sentiments remained very much tuned to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.14 of-a-point to 1,583.08 from 1,583.22 at yesterday’s close.

The barometer index opened 1.95 points higher at 1,585.17.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 156 to 110, while 233 counters were unchanged, 1,777 untraded and 73 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 127.64 million worth RM52.42 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of Equity Research, Thong Pak Leng said market sentiments remained cautious from the lack of buying catalysts, despite the persistent net inflow from foreign funds which topped RM6.3 billion year-to-date.

“As such, we reckon the index to possibly trend within the 1,580-1,590 range today amid the continuous accumulation by foreign funds,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, oil benchmark Brent crude jumped to US$113 (RM475) per barrel as the European Union could be facing a shortage of energy supplies soon.

Back home, Bursa heavyweights Maybank rose two sen to RM8.90, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM9.57 and Public Bank was flat at RM4.65, while CIMB lost three sen to RM5.30 and IHH Healthcare dropped four sen to RM6.12.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy and Mieco were flat at four sen and 62.5 sen, respectively, while Capital A, Yong Tai and TWL gained half-a-sen each to 75.5 sen, 11.5 sen and seven sen, respectively.

On the index board, FBM 70 increased 6.17 points to 13,745.10 and FBMT 100 Index rose 0.45 of-a-point to 11,022.95, while FBM Emas Index inched down 1.0 point to 11,336.40, FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 5.15 points to 11,894.13, and FBM ACE fell 7.25 points to 5,594.22.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.09 of-a-point to 203.91 and the Plantation Index trimmed 11.64 points to 7,949.83, while the Financial Services Index ticked up 23.02 points to 16,717.66. ― Bernama