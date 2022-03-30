RHB Banking Group appoints Mohd Rashid Mohamad as group managing director, group CEO

Malaysia's RHB Bank logo is seen at its branch in Kuala Lumpur in this September 4, 2013 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — RHB Bank Bhd has announced the appointment of Mohd Rashid Mohamad as RHB Banking Group group managing director/group chief executive effective April 1, 2022 to succeed Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli, who left the group on March 25, 2022.

It said Mohd Rashid, 54, who began his career at Bank Negara Malaysia, is currently the managing director of Group Wholesale Banking and was appointed officer-in-charge/principal officer of RHB Banking Group on January 24, 2022.

“He holds a Master in Business Administration with distinction from the University of Wales Cardiff, United Kingdom and is a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It said with his new position, Mohd Rashid would lead the group in driving business growth and further enhance operational excellence both in Malaysia and regionally towards achieving its financial targets and maximising total shareholder returns.

RHB Bank said during his tenure with the group, Mohd Rashid has played a key role in driving the successful execution of the group’s FIT22 strategy, delivering significant strategic and financial achievements which included driving the consolidation.

It said he had also spearheaded the integration and digitalisation of group wholesale banking products and solutions across the region with the Group Wholesale Banking contributing 57 per cent of the group’s profit before tax for the financial year 2021.

Chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir said the appointment would bring continuity and stability in leadership within the group and underlines the effectiveness of its succession planning.

“We are confident that Mohd Rashid, with the support of the group senior management team, will be able to lead the group into the next phase of our transformation journey as we continue to deliver value for all our key stakeholders.

“Our sincere appreciation to Khairussaleh, for his leadership and invaluable contributions in the last eight years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” he added. — Bernama