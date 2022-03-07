Selangor sees Expo 2020 Dubai as showcase to attract more investments into the Malaysia, says state exco

This picture shows the UAE pavilion at the Expo 2020, October 3, 2021, in the gulf emirate of Dubai. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, March 7 — Selangor’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai provides the state with the chance to showcase its advantages and strengths to attract more investments into the country.

With the total participation of 15 companies, Selangor Week is promoting the five clusters of industries for investment namely electrical & electronics, life sciences (biotechnology), transport and equipment (aerospace), machinery & equipment, and food and beverages.

The ecosystem in newly introduced clusters of services in logistic and digital investment is also being promoted during Selangor Week.

Selangor senior executive councillor and chairman of Investment, Industry, Trade and Small-Medium Industries Datuk Teng Chang Khim said Selangor also keeps on developing favourable ecosystems for industries to set up their operation in the state.

“Selangor’s strategic location with two major international airports and Asean’s second-largest container port (Port Klang) as well as several advanced domestic rail, road and air links to economic centres within the country makes the state one of the most attractive business hubs to connect investors to Asean and global markets.

“Additionally, Selangor boasts of a workforce of 3.6 million, who are largely skilled and multilingual,” he said at the press conference for Selangor Week @Dubai Expo 2020 via Zoom today.

He added that Selangor has always aspired to be the best investment destination in the region and in fact, it has been an economic powerhouse in Malaysia for over a decade.

Teng said Expo 2020 Dubai was a great opportunity and platform for Selangor to present itself to the world.

Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is supported and participated by 21 ministries, 70 agencies and five state governments, including Selangor, bringing weekly business delegates from multiple sectors.

Invest Selangor Bhd is leading the Selangor Week at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai, which started yesterday until March 12.

The opening of Selangor Week was also graced by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. — Bernama