Maybank urged users to perform their banking transactions online via the MAE app or M2U MY app. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) says it is currently experiencing intermittent slowness on the Maybank2u website.

“In the meantime, please perform your banking transactions online via the MAE app or M2U MY app,” it posted on its official twitter handle.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to resolve the matter as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the bank added. — Bernama