Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, lifted by selected heavyweights in plantation and industrial products led by Sime Darby Plantation and Petronas Chemicals.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.67 points to 1,589.51 from 1,583.84 at yesterday's close, after opening 2.12 points higher today at 1,585.96.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 407 to 343, while 386 counters were unchanged, 1,076 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.45 billion units worth RM823.33 million.

Among the heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantation advanced 25 sen to RM4.49, KL Kepong bagged 66 sen to RM25.02, Petronas Chemicals added nine sen to RM9.35, and Press Metal increased five sen to RM6.75.

As for the actives, SMTrack was half-a-sen higher at 21 sen, Dagang NeXchange increased two sen to RM1.17, and Ta Win rose one sen to 15.5 sen, while Sapura Energy stayed flat at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE was 0.22 of-a-point higher at 6,2249.72, FBM 70 improved 21.33 points to 13,681.39, FBM Emas Index bagged 36.59 points to 11,358.31, FBMT 100 Index advanced 34.49 points to 11,040.54, and FBM Emas Shariah Index firmed 61.89 points to 12,084.66.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 0.44 of-a-point to 16,382.92, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.9 of-a-point higher at 211.33, and the Plantation Index climbed 179.45 points to 7,464.81. ― Bernama