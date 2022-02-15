Bursa Malaysia ends morning session mixed

At 12.30pm, the market bellwether gained 7.87 points to 1,591.71 from 1,583.84 at yesterday's close. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 ― The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended the morning trading session mixed with the key index advancing 0.50 per cent, supported by bargain-hunting in plantation stocks despite weaker regional market performance, a dealer said.

At 12.30pm, the market bellwether gained 7.87 points to 1,591.71 from 1,583.84 at yesterday's close.

The index, which opened 2.12 points higher at 1,585.96, moved between 1,585.54 and 1,593.56 throughout the session.

Market breadth was negative with losers outnumbering gainers 429 to 408, while 430 counters were unchanged, 945 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at two billion units worth RM1.35 billion.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd, in a note, said it remains upbeat on the plantation sector as crude palm oil (CPO) prices continue to trend higher amid tighter output, while leveraging India’s move to cut tax on CPO imports.

It was reported that India cut its tax on CPO imports to 5.0 per cent from 7.5 per cent in a bid to control the commodity prices and help domestic refiners and consumers.

Among heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantation advanced 32 sen to RM4.56, KL Kepong bagged 62 sen to RM24.98, Petronas Chemicals added six sen to RM9.32, and Public Bank put on four sen to RM4.40.

As for the actives, SMTrack was one sen higher at 21.5 sen, Ta Win rose two sen to 16 sen, Dagang NeXchange increased one sen to RM1.16, while Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to four sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE was 1.16 point higher at 6,250.66, FBM 70 gained 1.55 points to 13,661.61, FBM Emas Index bagged 42.63 points to 11,364.35, FBMT 100 Index advanced 42.91 points to 11,048.96, and FBM Emas Shariah Index firmed 50.53 points to 12,073.30.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 45.66 points to 16,429.02, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.26 of-a-point higher at 210.69, and the Plantation Index climbed 217.86 points to 7,503.22. ― Bernama