Khairussaleh Ramli to resign as group CEO of RHB

RHB Banking Group's Managing Director/Group CEO Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli to resign, effective March 25, 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — RHB Banking Group announced that its group managing director/group chief executive officer (GCEO) Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli has tendered his resignation effective March 25, 2022.

Khairussaleh, 54, is resigning from his position to pursue other opportunities, the bank said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

In a separate statement, RHB Banking Group said it has initiated its transition plan and the selection process is currently ongoing.

In the interim, its managing director of group wholesale banking Mohd Rashid Mohamad has been appointed as the officer-in-charge or principal officer of the group.

“The board and management wish to put on record their sincere appreciation to Khairussaleh for his invaluable contributions during his tenure with the group and wish him success in his future endeavours,” the bank said.

Khairussaleh joined RHB Banking Group in 2013 as deputy group managing director before he was promoted to the position of GCEO on 2015. — Bernama