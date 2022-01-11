Minister: Companies Commission channels RM100,000 to 200 B40 entrepreneurs in Malaysia

The Companies Commission of Malaysia today channelled a contribution totalling RM100,000 to entrepreneurs in the B40 group who have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) today channelled a contribution totalling RM100,000 to entrepreneurs in the B40 group who have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, when launching the initiative said that the contribution, involving 200 entrepreneurs receiving RM500 each, was part of SSM’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) that had been distributed to asnaf (those eligible for tithe) entrepreneurs previously.

“As a government agency under the KPDNHEP, SSM heeded to the government’s call of togetherness under the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept, that recommends all parties to work together to help and contribute towards the well-being of the people.

“Apart from that, from January 1 to December 31, 2021, the SSM had distributed its corporate wakalah tithes of RM7,521,463,” he said in a media statement, today.

Nanta said that the people who received corporate wakalah zakat included recipients from the asnaf, fakir (hardcore poor), miskin (poor), mualaf (converts), gharimin (those in debt), and fisabilillah (those working for Islam or for general good) groups, and recipients from mosques, surau, schools and hospitals throughout the country.

“Meanwhile, for the distribution of the CSR allocation for the same period, SSM had channelled a total of RM424,309 to the needy.

“This contribution is expected to ease the burden of those in the B40 group, to rebuild businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. — Bernama