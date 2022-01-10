Malaysia’s manufacturing sales value grows 18.8pc to RM142.4b in Nov 2021

Sales value for export-oriented industries, which accounted for 71.7 per cent of total sales value, recorded an increase of 22.2 per cent, while domestic-oriented industries posted an increment of 11.0 per cent in November 2021 compared with the same month in 2020.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Malaysia’s manufacturing sales in November 2021 stood at RM142.4 billion, growing 18.8 per cent compared with the same month in 2020, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.

In its monthly manufacturing statistics for November 2021 report, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the sales value increased 1.2 per cent from the previous month.

“The growth in sales value for this month was driven by the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products subsector (29.0 per cent), especially in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products industries.

“The expansion was also attributed by the food, beverage and tobacco subsector (20.7 per cent), supported by the manufacture of food products industries, as well as the electrical and electronics products subsector (17.8 per cent), mainly in the manufacture of computer, optical and electronics products,” he said in a statement.

Sales value for export-oriented industries, which accounted for 71.7 per cent of total sales value, recorded an increase of 22.2 per cent, while domestic-oriented industries posted an increment of 11.0 per cent in November 2021 compared with the same month in 2020.

He said the growth of sales value for export-oriented industries was in line with the double-digit growth registered in the external trade exports and the price factors that remain favourable.

“On month-on-month comparison, export and domestic-oriented industries recorded positive growth of 0.2 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, the total number of employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in November 2021 was 2,253,574 persons, an increase of 2.6 per cent, compared with 2,195,488 persons in November 2020.

The increase was contributed by the electrical and electronic products (5.0 per cent), wood, furniture, paper products and printing (3.7 per cent), as well as food, beverages and tobacco products (2.3 per cent), Mohd Uzir said.

The report also stated that salaries and wages paid increased 4.8 per cent or RM345.2 million to RM7,535.5 million in November 2021 compared with the same month of the preceding year.

Besides that, the sales value per employee increased by 15.7 per cent to record RM63,189 compared with the same month in 2020 (November 2020: RM54,599).

“Meanwhile, the average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,344 in November 2021,” it said.

For the period of January to November 2021, the sales value of the manufacturing sector increased 15.4 per cent to RM1,410.8 billion compared with the same period in 2020.

The number of employees and salaries & wages recorded a growth of 2.6 per cent (2.25 million persons) and 2.8 per cent (RM81.7 billion), respectively.

Sales value per employee for the first eleven months of 2021 also grew 12.5 per cent to RM626,036. — Bernama