Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US gains

A man rides a bicycle past a screen displaying Nikkei share average and stock indexes outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 24 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today, extending US rallies amid optimism that the Omicron strain of Covid-19 will not significantly weigh on growth.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.21 per cent or 59.63 points at 28,858.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.28 per cent or 5.59 points to 1,995.02.

“Japanese shares are supported by US gains as worries over the Omicron strain recede,” said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

Investors are shifting focus to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting in December, which are due in early January, analysts added.

The dollar fetched ¥114.48 (RM480.64) in early Asian trade, against ¥114.40 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo, shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was up 1.31 per cent at ¥8,480, airline ANA Holdings was up 0.29 per cent at ¥2,401.5.

Nippon Steel was up 0.51 per cent to ¥1,885.5. ― AFP