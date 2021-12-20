China’s Kaisa says bondholders have not asked for accelerated repayments yet

A sign of the Kaisa Plaza, a real estate property developed by Kaisa Group Holdings, is seen near an apartment building in Beijing December 1, 2021. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Dec 20 — Kaisa Group said on Monday it has not received any notice from bondholders to accelerate repayments yet as the embattled Chinese property developer has not repaid a US$400 million (RM1.6 billion) bond, or interest on notes due in 2023 and 2025.

The property developer did not repay US$400 million of bonds that matured on Dec. 7, triggering cross-default provision on all its offshore bonds and prompting a downgrade to “restricted default” by Fitch Ratings.

Kaisa is the second-largest dollar bond issuer among China’s property developers after China Evergrande Group, which has more than US$300 billion in liabilities.

The troubles of China’s property sector have gripped financial markets in recent months amid fears of knock-on effects around the world.

Kaisa said it was still in talks with bondholders over a debt restructuring deal and it had hired Houlihan Lokey as its financial adviser and Sidley Austin as a legal adviser. — Reuters