Bursa Malaysia investor alert: Beware of online investment scams

Bursa Malaysia Bhd urges the public to be wary and alert of online investment scams. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― Bursa Malaysia Bhd, as part of its ongoing public services initiatives, has urged the public to be wary and alert of online investment scams.

It said scammers usually try to lure unsuspecting members of the public into participating in dubious online investment schemes and activities by mimicking legitimate financial institutions.

“In some instances, scammers have also been claiming to represent the exchange by misusing the Bursa Malaysia logo to reinforce their claims or to conduct unlicensed transaction,” it said in a statement today.

The exchange runs investor education programmes throughout the year to educate retail investors and members of the public against investment scams and financial frauds while promoting financial literacy.

In 2021, it conducted 39 programmes attended by 8,511 participants. It regularly posts updates on the latest scam alerts on its social media channels.

Bursa Malaysia also reminded members of the public to only invest with licensed partners.

The public can view the updated list of unauthorised websites, investment products, companies and individuals, at: https://bursaacademy.bursamarketplace.com/en/sc-investor-alert

In addition, it recommends investors to observe the following precautionary measures:

• Check if the transaction is legitimate before making any payments

• Keep your personal information and data private

• Avoid replying to suspicious emails, calls, or text messages

• Avoid suspicious website links or attachments which could potentially harm your devices with a virus

• Clarify the legitimacy of an investment with relevant authorities such as Bursa Malaysia or the Securities Commission Malaysia

• Report to the authorities if you have been harassed or pressured to make a suspicious transaction or investment

The public can contact Bursa Malaysia at 03-2732 0067 or email at [email protected] to authenticate the content of any such communication. ― Bernama