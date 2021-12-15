Bursa Malaysia remains in negative territory at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 458 to 306, while 424 counters were unchanged, 1,129 untraded and 20 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Bursa Malaysia continued to be in negative territory with range-bound trading during the afternoon session.

Selling in selective heavyweights was led by telecommunication stocks, with Axiata, Digi.Com and Maxis dragging the barometre index down 2.18 points.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 3.39 points to 1,477.53 from 1,480.92 at Tuesday’s close. The index opened 0.93 of-a-point better at 1,481.85.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 458 to 306, while 424 counters were unchanged, 1,129 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.67 billion units valued at RM915.27 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga gained one sen each to RM8.10 to RM9.24, respectively, Public Bank eased one sen to RM3.99, and Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare lost two sen each to RM8.59 and RM6.48, respectively.

Of the actives, ATA IMS rose 8.5 sen to 63.5 sen, Pelikan added one sen to 55 sen, and Pasukhas slid half-a-sen to three sen, while BCM Alliance and Pemaju Industries were flat at 2.5 sen and four sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 4.87 points easier at 10,788.32, the FBMT 100 Index trimmed 4.74 points to 10,482.11, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 7.94 points to 11,608.09, and the FBM ACE declined 9.28 points to 6,176.22.

In contrast, the FBM 70 rose 70.48 points to 13,944.68.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.27 of-a-point to 193.60 and the Financial Services Index gained 3.76 points to 15,082.40, but the Plantation Index lost 37.68 points to 6,392.82. — Bernama