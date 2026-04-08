KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Bursa Malaysia ended broadly higher, with the benchmark index rising 1.16 per cent to close near the 1,700 mark, supported by positive sentiment following news of a two-week ceasefire between the United States (US) and Iran, which includes Tehran allowing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 19.45 points to its intraday high of 1,696.31 from Tuesday’s close of 1,676.86.

The benchmark index opened 11.65 points higher at 1,688.51 and touched an intraday low of 1,683.58 in early trade.

In the broader market, gainers trounced losers 855 to 410, while 459 counters were unchanged, 941 untraded and 11 suspended.

Turnover increased to 3.77 billion units worth RM3.64 billion from Tuesday’s 2.55 billion units worth RM2.58 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research, Thong Pak Leng, said market participation improved modestly, with selective buying seen across index heavyweights and sectors that were previously oversold.

He added that the fall in crude oil prices also provided some relief to inflation-sensitive sectors, while reducing concerns over cost pressures on corporates.

“Nevertheless, while we view the ceasefire as a positive development, we maintain a cautious stance as the situation remains fluid and subject to sudden reversals. Investors are likely to stay selective, focusing on defensive and fundamentally strong names while avoiding aggressive positioning,” he told Bernama.

In the near term, the brokerage expects the FBM KLCI to trade within the 1,680–1,710 range, as the market waits clearer direction.

Meanwhile, IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Mohd Sedek Jantan said the agreement between the US and Iran on a two-week ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has removed the most immediate tail risk, triggering a relief rally across oil, equities, and broader risk assets.

While easing tensions may allow markets to cautiously reprice rate cut expectations, the transmission is not immediate, as central banks remain anchored to underlying inflation dynamics rather than short-term energy volatility, he added.

“This development should therefore be viewed as a pause rather than a full reset. With oil prices still holding above US$90 per barrel and the crisis now stretching into its sixth week, second-round effects are beginning to materialise, particularly through cost pressures and margin compression, which could weigh on corporate earnings,” Mohd Sedek told Bernama.

He added that while tactical upside may persist in the near term, structural risks linked to energy, inflation, and geopolitics remained firmly in place.

Bursa Malaysia moved alongside its regional peers; Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index rallied 5.39 per cent to 56,308.42, South Korea’s KOSPI surged 6.87 per cent to 5,872.34, Singapore’s Straits Times Index went up 0.95 per cent to 5,005.03, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index garnered 3.09 per cent to 25,893.02.

Among Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, Maybank rose 16 sen to RM11.32, Public Bank put on 10 sen to RM4.70, TNB climbed six sen to RM14.06, and Petronas Chemicals slid 29 sen to RM5.59.

On the most active list, AirAsia X perked up nine sen to RM1.25, V.S. Industry added one sen to 19.5 sen, Zetrix AI edged up two sen to 76 sen, and Velesto eased half-a-sen to 34 sen.

Among the top gainers, Nestle jumped RM2.70 to RM101.00, Petronas Dagangan leapt RM1.02 to RM21.98, Fraser & Neave was 70 sen higher at RM29.40, and Hong Leong Bank increased 60 sen to RM22.10.

As for the top losers, United Plantations dipped RM1.22 to RM32.64, Batu KAwan gave up 36 sen to RM21.42, Hibiscus Petroleum tumbled 25 sen to RM1.94, and Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 22 sen to RM21.96.

On the index board, the FBM Top 100 Index increased 148.04 points to 12,263.92, the FBM Emas Index rose by 151.68 points to 12,412.93, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 97.63 points to 12,241.64, the FBM ACE Index soared by 137.98 points to 4,422.56, and the FBM Mid 70 Index jumped 239.48 points to 17,188.72.

By sector, the Financial Services Index surged 381.60 points to 19,967.72, the Plantation Index slipped 178.25 points to 8,917.41, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.82 of-a-point to 183.87, and the Energy Index eased 13.44 points to 797.94.

The Main Market volume rose to 2.09 billion units valued at RM3.31 billion from Tuesday’s 1.79 billion units valued at RM2.44 billion.

Warrants turnover swelled to 1.32 billion units worth RM160.31 million from 526.26 million units worth RM53.44 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume expanded to 357.92 million units valued at RM161.94 million from 229.79 million units valued at RM84.51 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 291.25 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (378.82 million), construction (214.95 million), technology (241.27 million), financial services (103.16 million), property (177.52 million), plantation (54.68 million), real estate investment trusts (18.57 million), closed-end fund (72,700), energy (312.52 million), healthcare (198.30 million), telecommunications and media (20.74 million), transportation and logistics (35.11 million), utilities (45.96 million), and business trusts (35,400). — Bernama