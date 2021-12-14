MAHB calls for tender of 226 commercial lots as airports traffic gradually improves

The queue of planes at Kuala Lumpur International Airport is scheduled to take off only at certain times since Malaysia was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic October 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is calling for an open tender exercise for 226 commercial lots following the recent improvement in air traffic movements as a result of the easing of air travel restrictions.

In a statement today, it said airports nationwide have a total of 808 commercial outlets currently, whereby about 70 per cent have been tendered out previously and a majority of this had been awarded.

“In executing the group’s commercial reset initiative, this last leg of the tender for 226 commercial lots is the concluding phase to attract both local and global players to participate in offering new brands at the airports nationwide,” it said.

Managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said the commercial reset initiative was identified as mission critical and its implementation continued despite the impact of pandemic to the group’s financial performance.

“We wanted to ensure that we are ready to welcome the return of passengers with exciting new retail offerings and experience, hence we welcome the participation of both local and global brands to help realise our commercial reset objectives,” he said.

“During pre-Covid-19, the non-aeronautical segment makes up about half of the Group’s total revenue. In 2019, 47 per cent of total revenue was contributed by this segment which includes the commercial and retail business,” he added.

According to MAHB, Langkawi International Airport is a showcase of a successful commercial reset implementation as the airport now boasts of having the island’s first Burger King, Ya Kun Kaya Toast and Costa Coffee outlets.

“Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Din by Din Tai Fung also opened its first outlet in an airport,” it said.

Interested bidders can visit https://vms.malaysiaairports.com.my for more information on the tender briefing dates. — Bernama