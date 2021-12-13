Malaysia supplies 46pc of India’s palm oil imports in November

the country imported 244,505 tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO) and 7,500 tonnes of refined bleached deodorised (RBD) palmolein from Malaysia last month. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 — India imported 539,639 tonnes of palm oil in November of which, 46.6 per cent was supplied by Malaysia.

According to data released by the trade group Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) today, the country imported 244,505 tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO) and 7,500 tonnes of refined bleached deodorised (RBD) palmolein from Malaysia last month.

India’s edible oil imports in November totalled about 1.13 million tonnes, 11 per cent more than October’s volume.

Although the country’s November palm oil imports dipped from the previous month, its monthly soybean oil imports more than doubled to 474,160 tonnes.

The value of vegetable oil imports was US$1.75 billion in November, about 78 per cent more than the same month last year, according to the Ministry of Commerce. — Bernama