Glove makers drag Bursa Malaysia to end at intraday low

Top Glove and Hartalega dragged down Bursa Malaysia. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A not-so-rosy picture for glove makers’ prospects put a dent on the market as Top Glove and Hartalega dragged down Bursa Malaysia to end at its intraday low Friday.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 12.91 points to 1,488.88 compared with 1,501.79 at Thursday’s close.

The market bellwether opened 0.14 of-a-point lower at 1,501.65 and hit a high of 1,505.41 earlier.

Market breadth remained weak for the whole day with losers trouncing gainers 596 to 277, while 454 counters were unchanged, 978 untraded, and 52 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 2.60 billion units valued at RM1.74 billion from Thursday’s 2.73 billion units valued at RM1.59 billion.

Normalised average selling price (ASP) and demand following mass vaccine rollout on a global scale has put a pressure on Top Glove’s earnings for the first quarter of financial year 2022 (Q1 FY22).

Earlier today, the company announced a sharp drop in net profit to RM185.72 million from RM2.36 billion recorded in the same quarter in the previous year.

Revenue shrank to RM1.58 billion from RM4.76 billion previously.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said market sentiment was further weakened by the spillover effect of the regional sell down.

Key equity indices, namely Nikkei, Straits Times Index, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Kospi were all in the red in sync with the overnight Wall Street’s bearish performance.

Thong said investors were awaiting the US inflation data to be released Friday which might influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus.

“Additionally, some investors opted to book profit particularly in oil and gas and technology stocks amid the weaker oil market and Nasdaq,” he told Bernama.

On the home front, Top Glove fell 10.4 per cent or 25 sen to RM2.16 and Hartalega slid 32 sen to RM5.20.

CIMB and Axiata dipped six sen each to RM5.18 and RM3.78 respectively, while Petronas Gas and Petronas Chemicals eased four sen each to RM16.46 and RM8.42 respectively.

However, Tenaga Nasional remained positive, gaining five sen to RM9.16, and MISC was four sen higher at RM6.56.

Of the actives, Malaysian Genomics gave up 3.5 sen to 78.5 sen, while Kanger International, Sapura Energy and Impiana Hotels were all unchanged at two sen, five sen and nine sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dipped 92.04 points to 10,859.79, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 93.01 points to 10,561.57, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 127.14 points to 11,714.25.

The FBM 70 fell 129.45 points to 14,046.03 and the FBM ACE slid 53.76 points to 6,228.32.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.03 points to 193.30, the Financial Services Index dropped 55.80 points to 15,109.33, while the Plantation Index eased 28.51 points to 6,466.49.

The Main Market volume narrowed to 1.48 billion shares valued at RM1.45 billion versus Thursday’s 1.76 billion shares valued at RM1.40 billion.

Warrants turnover widened to 236.09 million units worth RM33.01 million against 219.15 million units worth RM43.81 million.

The volume on the ACE Market rose to 823.75 million shares valued at RM261.61 million from 624.22 million shares valued at RM144.37 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 351.25 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (383.58 million), construction (47.46 million), technology (204.55 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (57.01 million), property (79.78 million), plantation (9.53 million), REITs (7.13 million), closed/fund (22,400), energy (141.98 million), healthcare (137.41 million), telecommunications and media (24.46 million), transportation and logistics (16.82 million), and utilities (16.37 million). — Bernama