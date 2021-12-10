Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning, Tenaga lifts CI marginally

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) made modest gains of 0.70 of-a point to 1,502.49, lifted by Tenaga Nasional. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-morning amid negative overall market breadth.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) made modest gains of 0.70 of-a point to 1,502.49, lifted by Tenaga Nasional.

The market bellwether opened 0.14 of-a-point lower at 1,501.65 compared with 1,501.79 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 386 to 255, while 376 counters were unchanged, 1.288 untraded, and 52 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 822 million units valued at RM480 million.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional jumped 13 sen to RM9.24, MISC was nine sen higher at RM6.61, MR DIY rose four sen to RM3.54, and Maybank went up two sen to RM8.13.

However, Press Metal and Sime Darby Plantation eased seven sen to RM5.45 and RM3.78 respectively.

Of the actives, Malaysian Genomics trimmed 9.5 sen to 72.5 sen, while Kanger International, Sapura Energy and Widad were all unchanged at two sen, five sen and 38 sen respectively.

ATA IMS and Impiana Hotels rose one sen each to 51.5 sen and 10 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dipped 6.24 points to 10,945.59, the FBMT 100 Index inched down 3.67 points to 10,650.91, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 8.65 points to 11,832.74.

The FBM 70 fell 39.29 points to 14,136.19 and the FBM ACE slid 32.73 points to 6,249.35.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.85 of-a-point to 193.48, the Financial Services Index improved 7.43 points to 15,172.56, while the Plantation Index lost 5.68 points to 6,489.32. ― Bernama