Muda Agricultural Development Authority increases cash crop production to offset pricey vegetables in Malaysia

YAN, Dec 5 — The Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) is taking steps to increase cash crop production to help offset vegetable price hikes in the market.

Its chairman Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman said the move was implemented through two projects, namely the B40 Cash Crops Project and the B40 Group of Agro Entrepreneurs Economic Empowerment Programme, which were carried out from March this year.

“The projects aim to increase the production of cash crops, vegetables and spices in an effort to increase farmers’ income by focusing on those with household incomes below RM4,850 a year.

“With the increase in the production of cash crops, Mada also hopes that it will be able to offset the increase in vegetable prices and be able to protect the fate of farmers who are also consumers,” he said at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) Prihatin Mada Food Basket handover ceremony in Permatang Buloh near here today.

Ahmad Tarmizi said, for 2021 and 2022, Mada has allocated RM4.84 million involving 378 participants to increase cash crop projects by adding more crop varieties.

“Additional types of crops include chilli, cucumber, ginger, corn and others. In 2021, a total of 264 programme participants have produced 205.6 tonnes with a value of more than RM1 million and a target of 250 more participants will take part in this programme next year.

“This project can also create employment opportunities and produce more new entrepreneurs in the cash crop industry and it focuses on existing entrepreneurs and farmers who are involved in the padi industry chain,” he said.

He said, the programme is expected to help increase the amount of vegetable production as well as help stabilise the price of vegetables following high demand.

Earlier, at the handover ceremony, a total of 100 food baskets were handed over to Mada participants who had been infected with Covid-19. — Bernama