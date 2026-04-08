IPOH, April 8 — Four individuals, including two lecturers from a private higher education institution in northern Malaysia, have been remanded for four days to assist in an investigation into the solicitation and receipt of approximately RM5 million in bribes.

The Magistrate’s Court issued a remand order, valid until 11 April, following a request from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The three men and one woman arrived at court at 10.05am in MACC detention attire and were escorted out at 11.45am.

Four individuals, including two lecturers from a northern private higher education institution, have been remanded for four days over an alleged RM5 million bribery case in Ipoh April 8, 2026. — Bernama pic

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the arrests were made at the MACC Perak office between 2pm and 5pm. The case also involves an oil company officer and an engineering company director in their 40s.

Sources said the bribes were allegedly paid to help certain companies secure research projects, involving misappropriation of funds from the private institution’s research initiatives.

A female suspect is escorted by MACC officers for a remand hearing over an alleged RM5 million bribery case in Ipoh, April 8, 2026. — Bernama pic.

Following the arrests, MACC froze 70 bank accounts holding RM8.5 million and seized seven vehicles.

MACC Intelligence Division senior director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama