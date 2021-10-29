Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today as cautious sentiment continued to prevail.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.80 points to 1,562.06 from Thursday’s close of 1,566.86. It opened 2.01 points higher at 1,568.87.

Market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 473 to 412, while 442 counters were unchanged, 953 untraded and 46 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.11 billion units worth RM1.29 billion.

Among the heavyweights, TNB rose two sen to RM9.67 and Press Metal increased seven sen to RM5.53, while Maybank was flat at RM8.11, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare eased two sen each to RM4.18 and RM6.50, respectively, Petronas Chemicals shed one sen to RM8.69 and CIMB lost three sen to RM5.22.

Of the actives, MMAG added one sen to 10.5 sen, Dataprep advanced nine sen to RM1.04, KPower jumped 11 sen to 58 sen, Sarawak Consolidated and Kanger were flat at 23 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively, and Benalec and NWP edged down half-a-sen to 15 sen and 25.5 sen, respectively.

On the index boards, the FBM 70 depreciated 7.54 points to 15,297.37, the FBM Emas Index declined 19.69 points to 11,556.82, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 24.0 points to 11,186.81, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 8.36 points to 12,581.12, and the FBM ACE improved 10.18 points to 7,045.61.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.51 of-a-point to 206.15, the Plantation Index lost 96.84 points to 6,766.21 and the Financial Services Index erased 61.64 points to 15,625.09. — Bernama