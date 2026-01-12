KINABATANGAN, Jan 12 — Beyond the clash of ideas and political strategies, the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections have breathed new life into the surrounding areas, drawing crowds, movement and a palpable sense of anticipation.

The influx of party machinery, campaign teams and out-of-town media has given a lift to local homestays and laundromats, now operating at full capacity throughout the by-elections.

Several homestay operators have called the by-election a timely “windfall”, helping keep their businesses afloat after a prolonged dependence on domestic tourism.

Speaking to Bernama, Sazati Homestay manager Zurinah Sakirim, 38, said her income has climbed by 60 to 70 per cent, adding that as soon as the Election Commission (EC) announced the nomination date for both by-elections, bookings for her Bukit Garam homestay surged.

“Our two homestay units are fully booked, just like in the previous state polls. Even the eight cabins we offer are in high demand, especially on key days such as nomination and polling.

“We’re still getting calls from guests looking for a place to stay, but we have to turn them away as the homestay is full,” she said, adding that Sazati Homestay can accommodate 30 to 40 guests at once.

She said about 10 other Bukit Garam homestays, which normally rely on travellers or civil servants on official business, are seeing the same boost.

The atmosphere around Bukit Garam Base, near the Kinabatangan River, in the Lamag state constituency, which will see a by-election on January 24. — Bernama pic

Sumilau Homestay operator Bahrin Salleh said his 30-guest property began receiving bookings as early as a week before the nomination day.

“While accommodation demand is high, raising our income by up to 70 per cent, turnout to our restaurant has been slow. I think this is because fewer parties are contesting compared with the last state election,” he said.

Meanwhile, laundromat worker Nor Aswan Anwar, 40, said during the previous state polls, the business saw a sharp increase in customers of more than 50 per cent.

He said that although the by-elections have yet to bring a noticeable rise in customers, he is confident the 24-hour laundromat will attract those working during the polls.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election saw a three-way contest between Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar (Barisan Nasional), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent), while the Lamag state by-election featured a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob (Barisan Nasional) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan).

The by-elections follow the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on December 5, last year.

The EC has set a 14-day campaign period until 11.59pm on January 23, with early voting on January 20 and polling on January 24. — Bernama