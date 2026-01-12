PUTRAJAYA, Jan 12 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will work with relevant authorities to ensure that the ‘Glamping with Pride’ programme does not continue, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He said the department would leave the matter to the police for investigation.

“Jakim will cooperate with all relevant authorities to monitor the situation and ensure that the organisers do not proceed with the programme.

“Meanwhile, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department will take follow-up action in coordination with the police,” he told reporters, after delivering his New Year’s message here today.

On January 10, Jakim reportedly said that the authorities were closely monitoring the organisation of the “Glamping with Pride” programme, and would not compromise on any efforts or approaches aimed at normalising unnatural sexual practices.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said that such acts also constitute offences under existing laws, including Section 25 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997, as well as Sections 377A, 377B, 377C and 377D of the Penal Code.

So far, police have received five reports related to the advertisement of the programme, which is scheduled to take place on January 17 and 18 in Hulu Langat, Selangor. — Bernama