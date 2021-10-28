Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today as cautious sentiment continued to prevail.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) trimmed 13.51 points to 1,569.57 from Wednesday’s close of 1,583.08.

It had opened 2.0 points weaker at 1,581.08.

Market breadth was negative with decliners trouncing gainers 631 to 335, while 414 counters were unchanged, 911 untraded and 58 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.63 billion units worth RM1.56 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Hong Leong Bank rose two sen to RM18.88, Maybank was flat at RM8.13, Public Bank shed two sen to RM4.21, Petronas Chemicals declined 17 sen to RM8.62, while IHH Healthcare and CIMB both slid three sen to RM6.52 and RM5.25, respectively.

Of the actives, Dataprep jumped eight sen to 93 sen, Ireka edged up half-a-sen to 66 sen, while Kanger, Hiap Teck and Iconic Worldwide eased one sen each to 4.5 sen, 56 sen and 46 sen, respectively.

On the index boards, the FBM 70 depreciated 30.98 points to 15,299.12, the FBM Emas Index declined 77.07 points to 11,588.69, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 77.49 points to 11,226.91, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 102.77 points to 12,604.85, and the FBM ACE erased 51.59 points to 7,070.07.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 3.18 points to 205.51, the Plantation Index lost 86.34 points to 6,868.45, and the Financial Services Index erased 49.87 points to 15,699.98. — Bernama