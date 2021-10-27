Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at midday, CI up 0.07pc

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 569 to 349, while 396 counters were unchanged, 987 untraded, and 45 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at midday today, with the key index rising by 0.07 per cent on mild buying interests in selected heavyweights.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.04 points to 1,585.24 from Tuesday’s close of 1,584.20.

The benchmark index, which opened 3.02 points higher at 1,587.22, moved between 1,583.48 and 1,591.64 throughout the morning trading session.

Turnover amounted to 2.54 billion units worth RM1.33 billion.

Rakuten Trade said so far, the FBM KLCI has been trading within a tight range and believes that the pattern would continue over the short term.

“Hence, we expect the index to hover around the 1,580 — 1,590 range today.

“Meanwhile, crude oil price remains elevated, and expectations of a cold winter may push crude oil price even higher,” it said, adding that the oil benchmark Brent crude closed above US$86 per barrel yesterday.

Among the heavyweights, IHH Healthcare appreciated nine sen to RM6.64, CIMB advanced five sen to RM5.30, Petronas Dagangan jumped 48 sen to RM20.52, and Maybank improved four sen to RM8.16.

Maxis was flat at RM4.80, TNB fell one sen to RM9.70, Press Metal shed eight sen to RM5.68 and IOI Corp declined two sen to RM4.03.

Of the actives, Redtone Digital surged 12.5 sen to 68 sen, Metronic was flat at 2.5 sen, Vortex and KNM shed 1.5 sen each to 8.5 sen and 20 sen, respectively, while Sarawak Consolidated trimmed 11.5 sen to 29 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 5.01 points to 11,679.17, the FBMT 100 Index increased 10.38 points to 11,316.99, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 22.89 points to 12,716.62.

The FBM 70 was 25.77 points higher at 15,336.09, and the FBM ACE slid 25.90 points to 7,144.21.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.19 points to 208.72 and the Plantation Index declined 52.32 points to 6,941.99, while the Financial Services Index widened 52.25 points to 15,767.68. — Bernama