Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 507 to 316, while 397 counters were unchanged, 1,081 untraded and 45 others suspended. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-morning today, with the key index rising slightly by 0.06 per cent on cautious sentiment in the broader market.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.90 of-a-point to 1,585.10 from yesterday’s close of 1,584.20. It opened 3.02 points higher at 1,587.22.

Turnover amounted to 1.87 billion units worth RM874.49 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced five sen to RM8.17, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals added one sen each to RM4.24 and RM8.79, respectively, Digi was flat at RM4.37, TNB shed one sen to RM9.70 and Press Metal trimmed seven sen to RM5.69.

Of the actives, AirAsia X edged up half-a-sen to nine sen, Industronics was flat at 19.5 sen, while Vortex and KNM declined 1.5 sen each to 8.5 sen and 20 sen, respectively, and Sarawak Consolidated lost 12 sen to 28.5 sen and NWP slipped one sen to 28.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index rose 2.93 points to 11,309.54, the FBM Emas Index inched down 0.83 of-a-point to 11,673.33, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 29.82 points to 12,709.69, the FBM 70 was 9.62 points easier at 15,300.70, and the FBM ACE eased 71.09 points to 7,099.02.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.02 point to 208.89, the Plantation Index trimmed 43.95 points to 6,950.36, and the Financial Services Index increased 45.83 points to 15,761.26. — Bernama