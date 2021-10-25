Foreign investors stay net buyers last week, with net inflow of RM587.61m

MIDF said since the beginning of 2021, cumulatively, retailers have been the only net buyers of Malaysia’s equity market of RM10.40 billion. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Foreign investors remained net buyers on Bursa Malaysia for the third week ended on Oct 22, with a net inflow of RM587.61 million against RM924.77 million a week ago, recording an average participation of 26.3 per cent from 18.4 per cent previously, MIDF Research said.

“As the market reopened last Monday, local institutions and retailers were net sellers amounting to RM215.79 million and RM22.20 million, respectively, while foreign investors were net buyers to the tune of RM237.99 million,” it said in its weekly fund flow report.

MIDF said excluding the public holiday on Tuesday, foreign investors were net buyers for every day of the week, and the largest foreign inflow was recorded on Wednesday while the smallest inflow on Thursday at RM237.99 million and RM16.78 million, respectively.

“As for the retailers, they were net sellers half of the four-day week except on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The largest net selling by retailers was recorded on Monday and largest net buying was on Thursday at RM22.20 million and RM95.39 million, respectively,” it added.

Cumulatively for the week, retailers net bought RM74.83 million worth of equities on Bursa Malaysia, it said.

“Meanwhile, local institutions recorded cumulative weekly net selling of RM662.44 million, with that of Wednesday of RM243.95 million, while the smallest was on Friday amounted to RM90.53 million,” it said.

MIDF said since the beginning of 2021, cumulatively, retailers have been the only net buyers of Malaysia’s equity market of RM10.40 billion.

“While local institutions and foreign investors were net sellers of RM8.22 billion and RM2.18 billion, respectively.

“However, it is worth noting that foreign investors’ net selling position continue to decline. It was -RM3.75 billion on a year-to-date basis as at end of September 2021,” it said.

Among the Southeast Asian markets, Malaysia (US$141.18 million), Thailand (US$260.89 million), Indonesia (US$229.69 million), and the Philippines (US$20.40 million) recorded inflows of foreign investors last week. — Bernama