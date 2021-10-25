Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at midday

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 492 to 415, while 435 counters were unchanged, 948 untraded, and 15 others suspended. — File picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at midday today, with the key index rising by 0.16 per cent amidst cautious trading.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 2.48 points to 1,590.56 from Friday’s close of 1,588.08.

The benchmark index — which opened 1.31 points easier at 1,586.77 — moved between 1,586.77 and 1,593.37 throughout the morning trading session.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 492 to 415, while 435 counters were unchanged, 948 untraded, and 15 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.06 billion units worth RM1.22 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced four sen to RM8.19, Public Bank, TNB and CIMB added one sen each to RM4.24, RM9.77 and RM5.24, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals declined two sen to RM8.79 and IHH Healthcare shed one sen to RM6.59.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange bagged three sen to 78.5 sen, Fitters Diversified went up four sen to 45.5 sen and MY E.G. jumped five sen to RM1.09, while Metronic was flat at three sen and NWP Holdings slipped three sen to 26 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 14.36 points to 11,723.76, the FBMT 100 Index rose 19.71 points to 11,359.50, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 7.25 points to 12,796.35 and the FBM 70 was 34.61 points higher at 15,411.24, while the FBM ACE slid 35.85 points to 7,135.03.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.33 of-a-point to 210.07, the Plantation Index eased 7.57 points to 7,014.37, and the Financial Services Index widened 52.16 points to 15,770.21. — Bernama