Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning, CI up 0.21pc

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-morning today with the key index remained higher by 0.21 per cent amid a cautious trading.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.27 points to 1,591.35 from Friday’s close of 1,588.08. It opened 1.31 points easier at 1,586.77.

On the broader marker, losers led gainers 441 to 405, while 416 counters were unchanged, 1,028 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.54 billion units worth RM914.93 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM8.19, Public Bank gained one sen to RM4.24, TNB and CIMB added three sen each to RM9.79 and RM5.26, respectively, Press Metal advanced four sen to RM5.79, while Petronas Chemicals declined three sen to RM8.78 and IHH Healthcare shed four sen to RM6.56.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange went up 3.5 sen to 79 sen, Fitters advanced 2.5 sen to 44 sen, MY E.G. appreciated four sen to RM1.08, while NWP Holdings slid two sen to 27 sen and Opcom declined five sen to RM1.28.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 18.79 points to 11,728.19, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 20.66 points to 11,360.45, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 11.74 points to 12,800.84, the FBM 70 was 17.69 points higher at 15,394.32, and the FBM ACE slid 26.33 points to 7,144.55.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.20 of-a-point to 209.94, the Plantation Index strengthened 23.01 points to 7,044.95, and the Financial Services Index widened 56.91 points to 15,774.96. — Bernama