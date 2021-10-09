IMF says it will decide ‘very soon’ on whether Georgieva keeps her job

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint news conference at the end of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris May 18, 2021. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 — The International Monetary Fund said today it will decide “very soon” whether its embattled managing director Kristalina Georgieva keeps her job.

An investigation by a law firm has concluded that she manipulated data in favour of China while in a senior role at the World Bank.

The IMF Executive Board said after a meeting Friday that it has made “significant progress” in its assessment of the case but agreed “to request more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter.” — AFP