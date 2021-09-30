Maybank appoints Khalijah Ismail as group CFO effective Oct 1

A pedestrian walks past a Maybank branch in Kuala Lumpur July 9, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Maybank has appointed Khalijah Ismail as group chief financial officer (CFO) effective October 1, 2021.

Khalijah has been the acting group CFO since June 29, 2021, following the resignation of Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir to take up the position of managing director at Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

She obtained her professional qualification with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the United Kingdom in 1989, following which she served in Ernst & Young and then Data Power Sdn Bhd before joining Maybank in 1991.

She has had extensive experience in Maybank, having served in various lead roles within the group, including treasury operations, corporate and investment banking and international operations, as well as managing group-wide transformation programmes for the bank.

Group president and chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said Khalijah’s appointment demonstrated Maybank’s strong internal succession pipeline.

“It also bodes well with our commitment to diversity and equity. With over 30 years of business and finance experience and proven ability in managing several group finance functions, she will complement and strengthen further our group EXCO and senior management team towards realising our M25 aspiration and reinforcing our regional financial services ambitions.

“We look forward to her continued contribution to the Group in a greater and expanded capacity,” he said. — Bernama