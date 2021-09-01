Sime Darby’s shares up on partnership announcement

At 9.49am, the counter rose 1.0 sen to RM2.37 with 2.79 million shares changing hands. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― Sime Darby Bhd’s shares on Bursa Malaysia went up in the early trading session today as the company announced its partnership with Porsche AG to operate the German sports car manufacturer’s first assembly plant outside of Europe.

In a statement on Monday, Sime Darby said the collaboration would allow the company to assemble sports cars for the Malaysian market, with production scheduled to begin in 2022.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson said every Porsche car assembled by Sime Darby would go through the same rigorous standards and processes as its European counterparts.

“We will continue our close engagement with Porsche AG to ensure that we meet the Porsche standard every step of the way,” he said. ― Bernama