Telekom Malaysia expects single-digit revenue growth in FY2021 supported by all customer segments

A woman walks past a logo display of Telekom Malaysia at its office in Cyberjaya outside Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2006. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) is well poised to see a single-digit growth in its revenue for the full financial year (FY) 2021 backed by solid performance across all customer segments — unifi, TM One and TM Wholesale in the first half (H1) ended June 30, 2021.

TM’s managing director and group chief executive officer Imri Mokhtar said the group is committed to continuously invest in capital expenditure (capex), where based on its market guidance for the whole 2021, it would be 14-18 per cent of total revenue.

During the H1 2021, TM utilised 10.7 per cent or RM597 million on capex.

“As a commercial entity, a public-listed company and a government-linked company (GLC), we need to commercially sustain our profits while also balancing our role as a nation builder.

“Despite higher volume on data usage by unifi households of about 45 per cent on average since March 2020, we do not foresee any increase in terms of pricing and billings onto our customers,” he said in a virtual press conference today in conjunction with the announcement of its financial results for the H1 2021.

Following the new norm which saw unifi fixed broadband customers grew 15 per cent to 2.55 million in June 2021 over the past 12 months, Imri believed the demand would continue to rise as the trend of working from home and the need of Internet connection for households has become an essential service.

In Q2 2021, unifi recorded its highest number of new customers in its 11-year history of over 210,000, which is 138 per cent above its commitment under the Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) plans. — Bernama