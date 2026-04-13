PUTRAJAYA, April 13 — The tusk treatment process for an elephant named Kelat was carried out in accordance with veterinary management procedures based on clinical assessment and conservation management by experts, with priority given to the animal’s welfare, according to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

Perhilitan said in a statement today that all actions taken were also aligned with recognised animal welfare practices and veterinary standards.

“The procedure was conducted in a controlled manner using approaches that minimise physiological stress on the wildlife.

“Continuous monitoring is also being carried out to ensure optimal recovery and the long-term well-being of the elephant,” the statement said.

For the record, Kelat is among three elephants, namely Dara and Amoi, that were relocated from Zoo Taiping & Night Safari (ZTNS) to Tennoji Zoo in Osaka (ZTO), Japan on March 11.

The relocation was part of a bilateral Malaysia-Japan collaboration planned since 2022 under the Malaysian Elephant Conservation Programme, aimed at breeding and research.

Elaborating on the treatment procedure, Perhilitan said damage to Kelat’s left tusk had been identified, while tusk trimming on the right side was carried out as a balancing measure to prevent structural imbalance that could place stress on the head and jaw.

According to the department, such imbalance could potentially cause discomfort, increase the risk of injury and affect natural behaviours such as movement, feeding and social interaction.

“Therefore, these treatment and preventive measures were implemented to ensure Kelat’s long-term welfare and quality of life,” the statement said.

Perhilitan added that it continues to work closely with ZTNS and ZTO in monitoring the condition of all three elephants. — Bernama