Profit taking continues on Bursa Malaysia at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Selling activity continued on Bursa Malaysia at mid-afternoon as investors sought to book profits after five days of rally, with 637 counters in the red.

However, at 3.15pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was higher at 1,589.21 — up 3.47 points from yesterday’s close of 1,585.74 — supported by healthcare and energy sectors.

The index opened 2.84 points weaker at 1,582.90.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 637 to 328, while 429 counters were unchanged, 923 untraded and 65 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.87 billion shares worth RM1.98 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank, MR DIY and Genting Malaysia shed five sen each to RM8.40, RM3.61 and RM2.92, respectively.

Press Metal lost seven sen to RM5.33 while Hap Seng Consolidated and Hong Leong Bank dipped 10 sen to RM8.40 and RM19.00, respectively.

Meanwhile, IHH Healthcare jumped 56 sen to RM6.40, Hartalega was 10 sen higher at RM7.15 and Top Glove gained two sen to RM3.88.

Among the actives, Avillion added 2.5 sen to 15 sen, KNM and Ta Win inched up half-a-sen to 24.5 sen and six sen respectively, and Scope Industries dropped 2.5 sen to 31.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 9.65 points to 11,549.09, the FBMT 100 Index went up 15.24 points to 11,264.32, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 25.82 points to 12,660.90.

The FBM 70 eased 16.60 points to 14,949.19 while the FBM ACE slipped 49.03 points to 7,213.31.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index rose 1.07 points to 6,769.44 while the Financial Services Index fell 34.82 points to 15,493.79 and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.66 of-a-point to 196.41. — Bernama