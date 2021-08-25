Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-morning

Market breadth remained positive with gainers surpassing decliners 461 to 390, while 453 counters were unchanged, 947 untraded and nine others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning amid strong investors’ appetite, solid corporate earnings and better commodity prices.

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 9.84 points to 1,563.21 from Tuesday’s close of 1,553.37.

The market bellwether opened 1.21 points higher at 1,554.58.

Market breadth remained positive with gainers surpassing decliners 461 to 390, while 453 counters were unchanged, 947 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover increased to 2.15 billion shares worth RM1.12 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional gained 13 sen to RM10.10, Press Metal was eight sen higher at RM5.08, and IOI Corp advanced 10 sen to RM3.99, while MISC and Telekom Malaysia added 11 sen each to RM6.97 and RM5.99, respectively.

Meanwhile, Maybank increased two sen to RM8.34 and Public Bank was unchanged at RM4.11.

Among the actives, Kanger International and MMAG decreased half-a-sen to 5.5 sen and 11 sen, respectively, Sapura Energy was flat at 12 sen, and Serba Dinamik improved 1.5 sen to 43.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 56.29 points to 11,421.64, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 55.08 points to 11,126.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 83.37 points to 12,504.71, the FBM 70 was 15.83 points higher at 14,947.23, and the FBM ACE lost 27.60 points to 7,299.89.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index firmed 67.88 points to 6,682.72, the Financial Services Index rose 17.73 points to 15,354.16, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.23 points to 192.60. — Bernama